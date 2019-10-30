For 73 years volunteers were the lifeblood of the Burlington Rescue Squad. Now, as the volunteer organization plans to disband on Jan. 1, those volunteers are in a period of mourning.

For longtime members, the squad is a passion, commitment and family like few others. But, most of all, according to two squad veterans, they’ll miss serving the community they love and helping people they know.

The effects of the scheduled disbanding of the Rescue Squad on its members is the top story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

NO TRICKS OR TREATS FOR THEM: State law prohibits registered sex offenders from participating in any trick-or-treat activities and authorities will conduct compliance checks on each of them during the Burlington’s annual event on Thursday.

ANOTHER BREWERY FOR BURLINGTON: Bernard Petersen has always had a fondness for home brewing and wanted to share his love of craft beer with the Burlington community while doing his part to help revitalize the Chestnut Street loop. Petersen, co-owner of MPC Property Management with wife, Michelle, decided to convey their passion for brewing through Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery at 109 E. Chestnut with a targeted spring opening.

SCHOOL TAX LEVY SET: The Burlington Area School District School Board approved its finalized 2019-20 budget and tax levy Monday evening, with money being taken from two separate funds to balance the numbers after two unexpected increases in costs.

SACRED SPACES: Western Racine County commuters often find themselves traveling long distances to work in neighboring counties or municipalities east of Interstate 94. Grace Church, 30623 Plank Road, Burlington, hopes to help them and has made its parking lot available for commuters looking to ease the burden of morning travel.

THE REMATCH: With a first-round football playoff victory over Lake Geneva Badger Friday, the Burlington Demons won the right to face their nemesis Waterford Wolverines this week with a chance to avenge a regular-season loss and move on in the postseason.

With a first-round football playoff victory over Lake Geneva Badger Friday, the Burlington Demons won the right to face their nemesis Waterford Wolverines this week with a chance to avenge a regular-season loss and move on in the postseason. FINDING PURPOSE: 2 Fancie Gals give new life to tired furniture from their shop in downtown Burlington. It is among several area resale shops profiled in this week’s Business Section.