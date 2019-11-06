State tournaments are the norm in the volleyball-rich Burlington area, where the Burlington Demons will battle for their fifth state title in nine years and the Catholic Central Hilltoppers will look for back-to-back state titles this weekend in Green Bay.

The double-dip of volleyball excellence for the second straight year and previews of the state tournament prospects are among the top stories in this week’s Standard Press.

City of Burlington property owners could experience some savings in their next tax bill, pending final adjustments, according to city officials. Finance Director Steve DeQuaker said on Tuesday he believes the tax rate could drop about 5 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value compared to last year. Whether there is any bottom-line savings on local property tax bills, however, will depend on all the taxing districts. A HOMETOWN HERO : Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is scheduled to present Burlington police officer Bryan Wangnoss with a Hometown Hero Award during Thursday’s legislative floor session in recognition of the officer’s community service – most notably his work on behalf of Special Olympics.

The Burlington Demons avenged an earlier loss and remained alive in the state football playoffs with an upset victory over Waterford on Friday. Burlington advances to Level 3 for a match up against perennial state power Waukesha West. COMING CLEAN: From coin laundries to dry cleaners as well as commercial cleaning and restoration firms, the Southern Lakes area has multiple businesses that have a goal of making you look good. Read about it in the business section.