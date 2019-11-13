Any veteran, regardless of military branch, has offered a blank check to the United States for the cost of freedom.

The blank check, according to veteran Bren Nimke, of Waterford, includes their life.

Nimke, the keynote speaker at Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Terrace, spoke of the sacrifice and importance of honoring people who served in the armed forces.

A tribute to military service – including the story of a courageous young man who is training to handle explosive ordnance – dominates the front page of this week’s Burlington Standard Press.

We also have in-depth coverage of the WIAA state volleyball performances by the teams from Burlington and Catholic Central high schools.

Copies of this week’s Standard Press will be available at area retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

CLOSE, BUT NO TITLES: The girls volleyball teams from Burlington and Catholic Central high schools both won their opening matches at the WIAA state tournament last weekend, but fell short of repeating as champions of their respective divisions.

The girls volleyball teams from Burlington and Catholic Central high schools both won their opening matches at the WIAA state tournament last weekend, but fell short of repeating as champions of their respective divisions. JANE DOE CASE CRACKED: The brutal 1999 murder of Peggy Lynn Johnson – known only as Jane Doe until last week –now has an accused suspect and is on track toward justice for Johnson and others who suffer abuse at the hands of those purported to help them.

The brutal 1999 murder of Peggy Lynn Johnson – known only as Jane Doe until last week –now has an accused suspect and is on track toward justice for Johnson and others who suffer abuse at the hands of those purported to help them. PARKING VARIANCE RECOMMENDED: The City of Burlington Plan Commission approved a 90-day variance to allow the owners of Bubba’s Brickyard to use a vacant lot across the street from its establishment for private parking at Tuesday’s meeting.

The City of Burlington Plan Commission approved a 90-day variance to allow the owners of Bubba’s Brickyard to use a vacant lot across the street from its establishment for private parking at Tuesday’s meeting. HOLIDAY RECIPES: We share some of our favorite recipes – and a few from our readers – in a special section included with this week’s edition.

We share some of our favorite recipes – and a few from our readers – in a special section included with this week’s edition. PLAYOFF RUN ENDS: The Burlington Demons saw their late-season surge come to an end Friday with a lopsided loss to Waukesha West in the WIAA Division 2 football playoffs. Despite the end result, the Demons experienced their best playoff run since 2005.