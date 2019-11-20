After a line of impassioned speakers took turns explaining to Town of Burlington officials last week why they think it’s a bad idea to allow a Dollar General store near Bohners Lake, the town’s Planning and Zoning Board rejected the proposal.

But, according to one board member, the decision wasn’t based on emotion. The question – at least for him – was whether the proposed store was a good fit in terms of zoning for that location.

The rejection of the Dollar General is the top story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Copies of the newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

PAC STUDY GRANT ON HOLD: Although City Council members say they support a multi-venue performing arts center, they are unsure whether to approve a grant for a feasibility study, which could come from the city’s revolving loan fund program.

PAC STUDY GRANT ON HOLD: Although City Council members say they support a multi-venue performing arts center, they are unsure whether to approve a grant for a feasibility study, which could come from the city's revolving loan fund program.

CITY TAX RATE DECLINES: The City of Burlington adopted its 2020 operating and capital budget of nearly $26 million at Tuesday's Common Council meeting. Taxpayers will see a decrease in their tax rate with current projections at about $8.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value for the city's portion of their tax bills.

#RAMFAMSTRONG: Correspondent Mike Ramczyk updates readers on the his family's saga with his cancer and his son's special medical needs.

COURT NEWS: An 18-year-old student is charged with second-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him in a stairwell at Burlington High School.

FRESH TURKEYS: Deanna and Kyle Scott have grown to love raising and selling turkeys. And they enjoy the reactions from their satisfied customers even more because it proves that their time and energy have been well spent. The turkeys not so much, especially when it comes to Thanksgiving weekend.

PARADE OF ALL STARS: From All-State volleyball players to a parade of local all-conference stars, this week's sports section lists the many postseason honors garnered by local high school athletes.