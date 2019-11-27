Have you ever believed that you’ve got better ideas than the people who run your community or school? Or are you the type who likes to become involved because good intentions make for good government?

If you find yourself nodding to either of these statements you might just be the type of person your community needs.

The month-long period during which people can declare their intention to seek public office – city councils, village boards, town boards and school boards – opens on Sunday and it’s your chance to change the status quo or give back to a community you care about.

The annual candidate nomination process is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be available at some retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Friday’s mail – a day later than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other news in this week’s edition:

WHO’S WATCHING YOU: The City of Burlington Police Department is building a video surveillance database consisting of private residences and local businesses to improve criminal investigations. Lt. Brian Zmudzinski said the database is a voluntary partnership and gives his department more tools to keep the City of Burlington safe.

The City of Burlington Police Department is building a video surveillance database consisting of private residences and local businesses to improve criminal investigations. Lt. Brian Zmudzinski said the database is a voluntary partnership and gives his department more tools to keep the City of Burlington safe. LEAF COLLECTION CONTINUES: The City of Burlington Department of Public Works plans to continue collecting leaves until all piles have been picked up. Public Works Director Peter Riggs said that, however, is contingent upon the weather cooperating.

The City of Burlington Department of Public Works plans to continue collecting leaves until all piles have been picked up. Public Works Director Peter Riggs said that, however, is contingent upon the weather cooperating. CALLING ALL LIARS: It’s time once again for the Burlington Liars Club annual Top Lie of the Year contest. If you’ve got a whopper you’d like to enter, send it to championlies@gmail.com along with your name and address.

It’s time once again for the Burlington Liars Club annual Top Lie of the Year contest. If you’ve got a whopper you’d like to enter, send it to championlies@gmail.com along with your name and address. GIFT GIVING WITH A LOCAL FLAIR: Check out this week’s business section for some great gift ideas featuring products and services from local retailers.

Check out this week’s business section for some great gift ideas featuring products and services from local retailers. ALL-AREA FOOTBALL: Sports staff for Southern Lakes Newspapers has selected the cream of the crop for 2019 with this year’s All-Area football team.