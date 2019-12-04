Which comes first, the feasibility study or the fundraising?

That was a question facing the Burlington City Council recently as it considered a grant from its revolving fund loan to a local group that has proposed a performing arts center on a site along the Fox River that is currently occupied by the Malt House Theater, former Western Racine County Service Center and Roger’s Auto Sales.

On Tuesday the council decided to grant the organization $10,000 – half of what is needed for the study – and leave it to the organization to come up with the rest.

IT’S FINAL: RESCUE SQUAD WILL CEASE: Although dissolution was inevitable, the decision wasn’t easy for Burlington Rescue Squad on Monday, when the Rescue Squad, which includes the membership of the Burlington Rotary Club, formally voted on the decision effective Jan. 1.

TURKEY TROT HAS GREATER PURPOSE: Regardless of whether people came to win or carry on a family tradition, the ninth annual Burlington Turkey Trot 5-kilometer run/walk Thursday highlighted the area's generosity. Proceeds from this year's event, which saw a record turnout, went to nonprofit social service organization Love Inc.

A NEW CHALET FOR SANTA? As the City of Burlington prepares to celebrate its annual Christmas Parade on Friday – complete with a Harry Potter-style theme – the Chamber of Commerce will launch a new endeavor. The initiative, according to Chamber representative Tony Martin, will involve replacing the aging Santa's Chalet that is set up each holiday season at Wehmhoff Square Park.

FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO ROAD RAGE: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 for an Illinois man charged with trying to run the mother of his children off the road in Burlington. This story and more can be found in this week's court news round up.

NEW HOME SHORTAGE: The slow pace of new home building in the area is putting a drag on the area's economy, according to a study by a statewide real estate organization.

GRAPPLERS HAVE HIGH HOPES: A deep and talented Burlington High School wrestling team is preparing to take it all the way to the state tournament this season.