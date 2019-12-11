Each year, like a team of Christmas elves, students from the DRIVEN program at Burlington High School emerge from the classroom and commit acts of good in their community.

From ringing bells at Salvation Army donation buckets to visiting a senior living facility for games of bingo, these students embrace their assigned task of spreading Christmas cheer.

It’s the perfect example of how expanding the walls of the traditional classroom benefit the students and their community.

The annual DRIVEN service project is among the top stories in this week's Burlington Standard Press, which will be on sale at local retail outlets on Thursday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

MORE SPACE FOR KARCHER? As construction continues on the new Nettie Karcher Middle School, the Burlington Area School District may be getting some extra space. After the City of Burlington indicated it was not interested last year, Superintendent Steven Plank said at Monday night’s general board meeting that the city may be looking now at abandoning Wainwright Avenue.

MORE SPACE FOR KARCHER? As construction continues on the new Nettie Karcher Middle School, the Burlington Area School District may be getting some extra space. After the City of Burlington indicated it was not interested last year, Superintendent Steven Plank said at Monday night's general board meeting that the city may be looking now at abandoning Wainwright Avenue.

GRAVEL PIT DECISION DELAYED FURTHER: Town of Spring Prairie residents will have to wait, once again, on consideration of a resolution related to a proposed gravel pit after Walworth County officials sought more information from Asphalt Contractors, Inc.

ICE FESTIVAL: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos touts this weekend's Ice Festival and its State Ice Carving Championship as a "hallmark winter travel destination."

THE BUSINESS OF BREAKFAST: Tucked away on a quiet street in Burlington, sits a small diner the locals know is one of the best places to grab breakfast. Shelia Mae's Town Fryer is almost legendary in the community for its good food, large portions, friendly atmosphere and, as one person put it, "to-die-for" cinnamon rolls.

MAKING A STATEMENT: The Burlington High School wrestling team wasted no time in staking a claim for glory this season with a victory in the multi-team Gunslinger Tournament at Slinger.