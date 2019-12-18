For 50 years members of English Settlement United Methodist Church have invited the community to experience the true meaning of Christmas.

The congregation is prepared to host its 51st live Nativity on Christmas Eve next week. It’s an event that, according to an organizer, unleashes the peace of the holiday.

“Some people cry – people hug us – it is just a joy to see what this brings to people,” she said.

The annual Christmas in the Barn is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

READY TO TAKE OVER: The Common Council finalized plans for the City of Burlington Fire Department to take over ambulance services from Burlington Rescue Squad, Inc. at Tuesday’s meeting. Burlington Rescue Squad, which voted to dissolve Dec. 2, will effectively end services on Dec. 31 after more than seven decades in the community.

NEW BEACH HOUSE FOR PARK: Racine County's plan to replace the aging beach house at Einer Fischer Park came closer to fruition Monday when the county's Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee awarded a conditional use permit.

ROOM TAX TO RISE: The Common Council approved an amendment allowing the City of Burlington to increase the hotel/motel tax by 2 percent at Tuesday's meeting. By law, 70% of the proceeds must be used for tourism purposes, and goes to organizations such as the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and Real Racine.

HEARING DELAYED: Former Burlington Town Board member Tyson Fettes had his status hearing on charges he solicited prostitutes in Rockford, Illinois, continued at a Dec. 13 appearance before judge Joseph McGraw of Winnebago County's 17th Judicial Circuit Court. Fettes, according to online court records, is next scheduled to appear at a March 4 status conference.

BIG NIGHT FOR BENNETT: Catholic Central guard Bennett Wright poured in 34 points to establish a career high and lead the Toppers to victory in a recent basketball game.