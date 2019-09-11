Burlington Area School District taxpayers got a big break on their tax bills a year ago, but they won’t be so lucky this year.
The school district is projecting a 49-cent hike in the tax rate per $1,000 of equalized property value to support this year’s school budget.
The tax levy was approved at Monday’s annual meeting. The actual bottom line will be determined in October after local enrollments and state aid figures are released.
The school district tax rate is among the top stories in this week's edition of the Burlington Standard Press.
Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s editon:
- LIQUIDATION BEGINS AT RICHTER’S: Richter’s Marketplace in Burlington began liquidating its inventory and reduced store hours Monday, according to the family. The grocery store liquidation comes less than two weeks after the owners announced closure of the Burlington store after serving the community for nearly two decades.
- RESCUE SQUAD LEADERSHIP CHANGE: Burlington EMS Chief Brian Zweibel has served the Burlington Rescue Squad for more than 33 years. But, that will soon change Oct. 1, when Zweibel officially retires from the department with Jeffrey Koenen filling the rest of Zweibel’s term ending Dec. 31, 2019.
- INSPIRED REVIVAL: Owner Bevin Dawson explains his plans for the revival of the prominent downtown Burlington building that formerly housed Coaches Bar.
- COURT NEWS: A Burlington man who said he forgot he was in the middle of a police traffic stop was charged recently for trying to flee or elude an officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in Racine County Circuit. George B. Windler, 21, made his initial appearance in court Sept. 5 and was released on $5,000 signature bond.
- STRONG START: The defending state champion Burlington High School girls volleyball team gets its Southern Lakes Conference season off to a strong start.
