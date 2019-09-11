Burlington Area School District taxpayers got a big break on their tax bills a year ago, but they won’t be so lucky this year.

The school district is projecting a 49-cent hike in the tax rate per $1,000 of equalized property value to support this year’s school budget.

The tax levy was approved at Monday’s annual meeting. The actual bottom line will be determined in October after local enrollments and state aid figures are released.

