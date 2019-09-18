It has been nearly 25 years since Burlington had a brewery and that drought is expected to end next year when Tim Sullivan opens a planned craft brewery and taproom in the city’s downtown.

Sullivan, a formally educated brewmaster, has the financial backing of his family as he prepares to transform the former Standard Press building at 700 N. Pine Street.

It is a homecoming and a dream realized for Sullivan and his wife.

That story is among the lead stories in this week's edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Copies of the newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday's mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

Town Supervisor Tyson Fettes, who is fighting allegations he solicited prostitutes in Illinois, formally resigned from the Burlington Town Board in a surprise reversal of his previous stance. HOME DAMAGED BY FIRE: City of Burlington fire officials credited working smoke detectors for helping a resident safely escape a Tuesday morning residential fire at 556 E. State Street.

The Burlington Common Council could consider passing a resolution to cut costs on Riverside Park improvement project at its Oct. 1 regular meeting. COURT NEWS: A status conference was scheduled for Sept. 18 for a Burlington man charged with stealing a car in Burlington and then threatening the victims. Rodney Deshawn Green, 38, was charged Aug. 9 in Racine County Circuit Court with misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property, all as a repeater.

A status conference was scheduled for Sept. 18 for a Burlington man charged with stealing a car in Burlington and then threatening the victims. Rodney Deshawn Green, 38, was charged Aug. 9 in Racine County Circuit Court with misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property, all as a repeater. DEMONS STILL ROLLING: It seemed like every time the Union Grove got an inkling of momentum Friday night, the Burlington Demons answered in resounding fashion. The Demons ran away with a 42-20 home victory in Southern Lakes Conference football action. Burlington is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SLC, good for a first-place tie with undefeated Waterford.