Plans for a Dollar General store in the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington have been put on hold after the Planning and Zoning Commission tabled all items related to the proposal at a recent meeting.

Dollar General, which looks to build a 9,100-square-foot store, has targeted a 6.7-acre parcel zoned R-4 residential just north of Hunny Tree minimart along McHenry Street.

The proposed store is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

FARM AID: The 34th Annual Farm Aid concert brought a plethora a music stars to Alpine Valley Sept. 21 – all with the same goal: to support Wisconsin and America’s family farmers.

