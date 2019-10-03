Custom specialty vehicle maker in final four of statewide contest

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Burlington-based manufacturer LDV Inc. has advanced to the final four in The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest presented by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Johnson Financial Group.

LDV, which builds custom vehicles used globally, moved to the Top 4 in the fourth annual contest after being nominated among more than 150 products in the state.

Jason France, marketing manager at LDV, said his company has delivered more than 30,000 custom vehicles both locally and nationally since the company started.

“We are known for our exceptional quality and post-sale service and support,” he said. “We have employees that have been with us since the beginning – about 45 years.”

The lingering question, however, is what makes LDV’s products one of the coolest in the state.

France, in response, outlined the company’s diverse product offerings as one key component.

“LDV builds the world’s greatest custom specialty vehicles,” he said. “From Snap-on mobile tool stores to giant mobile command centers that feature industry-exclusive, LDV-fabricated slide-outs to SWAT and tactical vehicles, custom bookmobiles, mobile medical vehicles, emergency response trucks and more.”

LDV’s mission to become the coolest thing made in Wisconsin is not complete, with voting still underway online at madeinwis.com through Oct. 8.

