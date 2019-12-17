BHS DRIVEN members raise funds, assist seniors

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Burlington High School’s DRIVEN team did more than raise funds for Love Inc. during its annual winter service project Friday.

The hundreds of students ranging from sophomores to seniors also spread Christmas joy throughout the community and at Arbor View nursing facility.

The winter service project, according to program advisor Matt Nie, brought in $2,153.38 through six hours of singing and ringing at eight businesses in Burlington and Waterford.

Junior Samantha Naber, who rang bells at Gooseberries Fresh Market, said Friday’s event came with favorable weather and a chance to sharing holiday joy with others.

“They were uplifted by our spirits because we were out there dancing and singing,” said Naber. “It was also a really nice day out, so it was perfect, everyone was out and about and so were we.”

Naber, however, was not the only DRIVEN student to find enjoyment in helping raise funds for Love Inc., an independent social service agency.

Sophomore Kolton Krueger and four other classmates were stationed at Reineman’s True Value Hardware after spending the morning at Arbor View.

Krueger said customers were receptive, with some even stopping to talk.

“They have been pretty good so far, actually, it is nice to have the sun beaming on us,” he said. “It was pretty warm, and not freezing cold, and we had a lot of people stop for a quick chat.”

Sophomore Samantha Darville is in her first year with DRIVEN and she found the winter service project exciting because it gives back to the community.

“I was super excited to be a part of it. It is just a lot of fun and I love giving back to the community,” she said after spending time at Arbor View in the afternoon.

DRIVEN students also rang bells at Walgreens and Pick n’ Save stores in both Burlington and Waterford, along with Walmart in Burlington, and BP/McDonalds in Waterford.

At Arbor View, students ran multiple activities, visited residents and sang Christmas carols.

Activities included bingo, decorating hallways, making ornaments and helping residents with some tasks and projects.

Krueger and sophomore classmate Zachary Cowan each decorated at Arbor View and found residents highly engaged.

“All of the residents there were involved in what we were doing. Decorating their doors really brought out their character,” said Cowan.

The entire story and additional photos appear in the Dec. 12 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.