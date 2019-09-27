A warrant was issued Sept. 20 for the arrest of an Illinois man charged with buying a car in Burlington with fake identification.

Jordan M. Hardy, 27, of South Beloit, Ill., was charged Aug. 15 in Racine County Circuit Court with theft by false representation of $10,000 to $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a man who identified himself as Shomari Wright bought a 2019 Dodge Challenger valued at $47,267 from Lynch Chevrolet in Burlington on May 8. After Lynch submitted the loan paperwork to the bank, the bank returned the paperwork the next day because the personal information was fraudulent, according to the complaint.

A Lynch associate contacted “Wright” and asked him to provide a copy of his Social Security card and pay stubs, which “Wright” agreed to do but never returned to the dealership to do so, the complaint states.

An investigator learned the driver’s license the man used to buy the car was fictitious. Rockford, Ill., police recovered the car and informed the investigator that “Wright” was actually Hardy, according to the complaint. The investigator also learned that two cars – an Audi and a BMW – were stolen from a dealership in West Allis by “Wright” and a woman who identified herself as Everly Jackson. Hardy arrived at Lynch in the Audi stolen from the West Allis dealership, according to the complaint.

For additional court news see the Sept. 26 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.