City Council finalizes plans for transition of service

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Common Council finalized plans for the City of Burlington Fire Department to take over ambulance services from Burlington Rescue Squad, Inc. at Tuesday’s meeting.

Burlington Rescue Squad, which voted to dissolve Dec. 2, will effectively end services on Dec. 31 after more than seven decades in the community.

As for the plans, the Common Council agreed on two resolutions, with the first involving a contract with Life Line Billing Services and the other related to receiving assets from Burlington Rescue Squad.

The two resolutions come after the Common Council approved an EMS agreement between the city and town of Burlington following a Dec. 3 closed session.

Specific details related to the EMS agreement were not available as of Wednesday morning.

Right on schedule

During the reports portion of Tuesday’s Common Council meeting, District 4 Alderman Todd Bauman asked Fire Chief Alan Babe where the city stands on staffing once it takes over rescue services on Jan. 1.

“We are on the timeline that we put in place months ago in regards to staffing,” Babe said in response. “We are right in line where we need to be. The contingent letter of offers (of employment) have went out to the additional three full-time staff.”

The three full-time firefighters/EMTs as well as two part-time staff members received approval as part of the 2020 budget adopted by the Common Council.

In addition, Babe noted the agreement between the city and town was submitted to the state on Monday and he believes his department will be ready to meet staff requirements by Jan. 1.

