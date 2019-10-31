They are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treat related activities

By Jason Arndt

Editor

State law prohibits registered sex offenders from participating in any trick-or-treat activities and authorities will conduct compliance checks on each of them during the city’s annual event on Thursday.

While families with children go door-to-door seeking candy, authorities will conduct these checks for four hours, City of Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson said on Tuesday. Trick or Treat hours in the city and town of Burlington were originally scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. but have been moved to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. due to weather concerns.

“The City of Burlington Police Department is working and partnering with probation agents, the Department Corrections Division of Community Corrections from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” Anderson said.

“Sex offenders are notified, they sign contracts with their probation/parole agents that they are not allowed to participate in any trick or treat activities.”

Trick-or-treat activities include decorating their home, handing out candy, and having their porch light on.

Sex offenders, meanwhile, must remain inside their residence during Thursday’s activities.

“Officers, with probation and parole agents, will be conducting home visits to ensure compliance,” Anderson said. “Any sex offender who is not compliant will face sanction, such as incarceration, either in jail or prison.”

According to the DOC sex offender registry, nearly 60 people who live in Burlington’s zip code are under community supervision.

Anderson, however, said he has not seen any significant issues for about a decade.

“The City of Burlington Police Department has participated and partnered with the Department of Corrections for at least 10 years and I am not aware of any noncompliance issues over that period of time,” he said.

To read the entire story see the Oct. 31 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.