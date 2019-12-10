Nonprofit organization formally votes to end service

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Although dissolution was inevitable, the decision wasn’t easy for Burlington Rescue Squad Dec. 2, when the Rescue Squad, which includes the membership of the Burlington Rotary Club, formally voted on the decision effective Jan. 1.

Burlington Rescue Squad, a nonprofit organization founded by and funded through the Burlington Rotary Club, started discussions to disband with the city and town of Burlington fire departments following an April 3 closed session of the Common Council.

The discussions stemmed from an uptick in rescue calls within the last five years accounting for about 1,600 responses annually. That volume has stressed the volunteer staff of the Rescue Squad beyond its long-term capabilities.

The City of Burlington Fire Department plans to assume rescue services for both the city and town of Burlington on Jan. 1.

Rotary Club member Dennis Lynch, who serves as a director and secretary of Burlington Rescue Squad, said dissolution was difficult because it served the community for more than seven decades.

“It was bittersweet in the sense that they have served the community for many, many years,” he said. “Burlington Rescue has done incredible service to our area for all that time.”

Jeff Koenen, Rescue Squad Chief, said in a phone interview Tuesday “it was very emotional” for his department as more than 20 members were on hand to vote.

He said neighboring departments responded to rescue calls while members of his department made the final vote.

The dissolution, meanwhile, paves the way for Burlington Rescue Squad to liquidate its assets.

Liquidation plan

Koenen confirmed the Burlington Community Fund will hold the financial assets that will be used for charitable purposes in the future.

A committee consisting of two former Rescue Squad members as well as three from the Rotary Club will decide where the funds will be distributed.

Rotary Club president Eric Burling will appoint the committee.

Lynch said Burling, who is also Burlington High School principal, will begin assembling the committee to make recommendations concerning whatever funds are left once Burlington Rescue Squad officially dissolves.

As for physical assets, which consist of equipment, Burlington Rescue Squad will donate them to area fire departments.

