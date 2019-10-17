Too many calls, not enough volunteers; city poised to take over

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Faced with an on-going challenge to recruit an adequate number of volunteers to answer an ever-growing volume of calls, the Burlington Rescue Squad has taken the first step toward disbanding the service that dates to 1946.

The organization’s secretary – Dennis Lynch, a local attorney – said the board of directors voted Saturday to dissolve the all-volunteer service at the end of the year.

In the meantime, he said, the Rescue Squad will continue transitional discussions with the City of Burlington, which is making plans to provide rescue and ambulance services as of Jan. 1, 2020, through the city Fire Department.

The proposal includes the donation of the Rescue Squad’s vehicles and equipment to the city, according to Lynch.

Assuming a successful transition, there would be no gap in service for local residents, officials said.

The Burlington Rescue Squad currently provides ambulance and rescue services for the city and town of Burlington, in addition to providing mutual aid to other surrounding communities as needed.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty, a former Rescue Squad member, said the city has had discussions with the Town of Burlington regarding the possibility of providing rescue service for the township as well.

“The city has run the numbers to meet this challenge and it falls within our operating means,” Hefty wrote in a letter released to the media regarding the Rescue Squad’s proposal. (The full text of Hefty’s letter appears elsewhere in this edition.)

It will be up to the Town Board to decide whether to pursue a contract with the city for the service, Hefty said.

City is now credentialed

The mayor said the city has obtained Advanced Emergency Medical Technician credentials – which is the same level as the Rescue Squad – covering the Fire Department’s trained staff.

“The city will begin moving toward hiring full-time paid EMS/fire personnel,” Hefty said. “These ambulances will be going out the door one to two minutes after receiving dispatch.”

The vote by the Rescue Squad’s Board of Directors is just the first step in the proposed dissolution, according to Lynch. The Rescue Squad is an independent non-profit organization that was initiated by and remains affiliated with the Burlington Rotary Club.

The general membership of the Rescue Squad includes the current members of the Burlington Rotary Club as well as the current roster of Rescue Squad volunteers. Lynch said a vote in favor of dissolution by the general membership is required before the proposal becomes official.

He said the Rotary Club is planning to schedule a vote to take place in November or early December.

The non-board members of the Rescue Squad were scheduled to learn about the board’s dissolution decision on Wednesday, according to Lynch.

