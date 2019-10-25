Burlington grocer will liquidate inventory until Oct. 30

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Richter’s Marketplace in Burlington announced Oct. 30 as the final date of business and continues to liquidate its assets and inventory at the independent grocery store.

The family business operated by brothers Norm and Larry Richter, who are second-generation owners, has also further reduced its hours.

“We will be open until October 30,” an Oct. 19 Facebook post states. The post states all sales are final and only involves the Burlington location and not its flagship store in Twin Lakes.

Two days later, the family reminded shoppers they are still open and noted prices have been slashed by 60 percent, excluding beer, wine and liquor.

Beer, wine and liquor are offered at a 10 percent discount.

With closure, and its liquidation plan, the store’s hours are now 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. as of Oct. 16.

“We also have racks, decor, supplies and more,” the family stated on its Facebook page Oct. 16.

Long-standing service

The storewide clearance sale comes about two months after the family announced closure of the Burlington store following nearly two decades in the community.

“It is with much sadness and regret that we are announcing the closing of Burlington Richter’s Marketplace,” the family announced in a statement dated Aug. 29.

“The Richter family has been so blessed by and is very grateful for the incredible employees and customers with whom we have worked over the years. Unfortunately, given where we are in our lives and the changing nature of our industry, we were left with no other option but to close our doors.”

To read the entire story see the Oct. 24 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.