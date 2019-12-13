State official hails event as ‘hallmark winter travel destination’

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Wisconsin plays host to many winter events and attractions – like the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame in Eagle River and Ice Caves in Bayfield among several others – but southern Wisconsin does not enjoy the same winter prestige.

Last month, the winter landscape changed in Wisconsin, with the state assembly passing a resolution designating the City of Burlington as home of the State Ice Carving Championship.

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, officially delivered the declaration to city officials Monday at Wehmhoff Square Park, where the event will be held annually, with the second annual contest set for this weekend.

“Wisconsin has a ton of outdoor activities, as we mentioned here, the Snowmobile Capitol of the World is Eagle River,” he said, reading from the declaration dated Nov. 7.

The distinction includes North America’s largest cross-country ski race, the American Birkebeiner in Hayward.

“We are really one of the only ones for southern Wisconsin,” said Vos. “This shows that winter happens, of course, all across the state.”

“I am excited for this. We all are.”

Don Berg, Executive Director of WinterFun, Inc., governing body of the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition based in Lake Geneva, said Burlington earned the ice carving designation because of its commitment.

Berg, on hand at the ceremony, noted the first annual event held last year as an example.

“Your city did a great job,” he said to Mayor Jeannie Hefty.

The City of Burlington’s dedication did not come as a surprise for Vos since the city has kept the annual ChocolateFest running solely on volunteers since 1987, according to the assembly declaration.

While ChocolateFest earned Burlington distinction as Chocolate City, U.S.A, the city’s newest designation allows the city to market itself as winter destination, the declaration states.

“The Burlington Ice Festival is another hallmark Wisconsin winter travel destination that delivers fun for all ages,” according to the declaration.

Berg told officials at the ceremony visitors should expect to see many activities happening in downtown Burlington starting Saturday.

Officials reported more than a dozen ice artists have registered to compete in the championship.

Artists will carve their masterpieces on a 300-pound block of ice frozen in a special process to ensure each block is crystal clear.

The blocks are 10 inches thick, 20 inches wide and stand 40 inches tall on a wooden stand, according to Berg.

“It is really fun to watch,” Berg said. “(The ice) is very clear, in year’s past, we have had difficulty getting them. These blocks are sought after by events.”

Berg reports carvers have up to five hours to finish their projects starting around 9 a.m. Saturday with the winner receiving a $1,000 grand prize. The second prize earns $500 and $250 will be paid to the third place finisher.

A panel of judges will evaluate each sculpture using criteria similar to the national snow sculpting competition hosted by WinterFun in Lake Geneva.

The criteria include 50 percent creativity and 30 percent of mastery of material.

“Then there is 20 percent and that is the forcefulness of the message,” Berg said. “The judges all know that and all of the artists have been alerted to those criteria. That is the pattern we use in the national event of snow sculpting in Lake Geneva.”

Other activities on Saturday include horse-drawn wagon rides, a live reindeer exhibit, visits with Santa at the Chalet, Christmas carols sung by various groups and a bonfire for visitors to make s’mores.

Burlington Ice Festival

Event Schedule

Saturday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ice Carving Competition

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Horse and wagon rides

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Reindeer in the park

Noon to 2 p.m. – Crafts for kids at the library

Noon to 4 p.m. – Bonfires in the Park and s’mores; Carolers

2 to 4 p.m. – Santa in the Chalet

Awards for best sculptures will be given later in the afternoon

Sunday

2 to 4 p.m. – Santa in the Chalet

1 to 2:30 p.m. – Hug a Huskie at Mercantile Hall