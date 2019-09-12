But final figures won’t be available until late October

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Electors in the Burlington Area School District adopted a tentative $22.5 million tax levy with a projected tax rate of $9.49 per $1,000 of equalized property value at Monday’s annual meeting.

While both figures are an increase from last year, when the tax levy was about $20.9 million and tax rate was $9, District Business Manager Ruth Schenning said at the annual meeting they are based on several assumptions.

“The final tax levy will not be set by the (Board of Education) until the end of October after we know the actual key pieces of data,” Schenning stated in a follow-up email.

Those key pieces of data include the third Friday in September pupil count, state issuance of equalized property values on Oct. 1, and a final state aid calculation set for release two weeks later.

Schenning said the district based calculations on reduction in state aid, which according to the $40 million budget presented at Monday’s meeting, showed an approximate 2 percent decrease.

