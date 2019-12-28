Annual Nativity re-enactment transcends generations

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Ashley Bzdawka said she cannot imagine doing anything other than participating in the 51st annual Christmas in the Barn event in the Town of Dover.

Bzdawka, of the Waterford area, has been involved in the traditional Christmas Eve live nativity scene since she was an infant.

“It is a tradition and just what we do,” she said. “I have never done anything else on Christmas Eve.”

The nativity recreation ran in 30-minute increments and was presented by members of English Settlement United Methodist Church at the John and Cindy Squire Farm.

Bzdawka, who played Mary, joined her three children and husband, Brian, depicting Joseph, in the recreation featuring baby Jesus, the three wise men, angels and animals.

The recreation included echoes of holiday songs, like “Silent Night” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” inside the packed barn.

Ashley Bzdawka, who once played baby Jesus, has passed the tradition onto her three children Avery, 5, Dax, 3, and recently 9-month-old Drew.

“I used to be the angel in the show. I was the baby and then this is my third baby Jesus that I have had,” she said.

Her husband Brian depicted Joseph and said he felt honored because the event has been a Christmas Eve staple for generations.

“It is something family-oriented,” he said. “It goes back with my wife’s family so it is nice to be involved and do this as a family.”

The Bzdawkas said this year’s event brought more excitement because their two older children have reached an age where they understand their roles on the live nativity scene.

“I was more excited because my (other) kids are old enough to understand giving gifts. They were excited about this,” Ashley said.

Brian agreed, adding his children’s spirit is contagious.

“Christmas is much more fun now that I have three kids,” he said. “It is easy to get excited when you see the excitement of the kids.”

