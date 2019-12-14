Consideration now likely in early 2020

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Town of Spring Prairie residents will have to wait, once again, on consideration of a resolution related to a proposed gravel pit after Walworth County officials sought more information from Asphalt Contractors, Inc.

The township’s Planning and Zoning Commission initially planned to decide on the resolution at a Dec. 19 meeting, but according to a Town Board Chairman Thomas Bolfert, the item has been stricken from the agenda.

“There will be a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Dec. 19, but the issue of the proposed gravel pit will not be on the agenda,” Bolfert wrote in a message to constituents.

“For several reasons, chiefly a request by Walworth County for more details on a number of key points in Asphalt Contractors proposal, the soonest they will be ready to propose to the town would be January. Possibly, not even then.”

Robert Kordus, president of Asphalt Contractors, Inc., said his company continues to diligently meet Walworth County requests, even as more questions arise.

Since June 27, when the proposal initially went before the Planning and Zoning Commission, the proposal has come under intense scrutiny as well as persistent delays.

“We are trying to make our application 100 percent complete,” Kordus said Tuesday in a phone interview. “We turned our application into Walworth County and now they have come back with something about a property line adjustment.”

Kordus, who has yet to review this particular item, believes the fact that the property contains separate parcels may have contributed to this delay.

Kordus indicates he does not plan on presenting a final proposal to the Town of Spring Prairie until Walworth County is satisfied.

“We are not going to proceed until every question in answered,” he said.

