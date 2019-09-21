St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Burlington, will celebrate its 60th annual fall festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22, at 449 Conkey St.

The festivities begin on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with a pig roast dinner sponsored by Wilson Farm Meats at the cost of $8 per person. Dinner will be served thru 8 p.m. under the beer tent.

The 70’s band Ivory Tower will begin at 7 and play until 11 p.m.

The parish will honor alumni who graduated in the 1980’s from St. Charles School. Subway will sponsor an 80’s costume contest and winners will be announced at 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite 80’s prom attire for a chance to win one of three cash prizes. The top cash prize is $100.

We will be hosting raffles throughout the evening and serve Miller products, hard seltzer and wine.

Sunday’s festivities begin at 11 a.m. with the parish’s famous Family Style Turkey Dinner. The meal will be served until 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 70 and over, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and children 5 and under eat free.

Carryout meals are available for an additional $1 and can be picked up in the gymnasium lobby.

The St. Charles Hispanic Community will host a food tent and will be singing and dancing from noon to 2 p.m.

The Twin Rivers Band will perform from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in the beer tent.

Other features include a $50 car and cash raffle with a chance to win $15,000 cash or $16,500 toward a new vehicle at Miller Motors or Lynch Dealerships. A total of 39 cash prizes for a total of $30,000 will be given away at 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 22.

A $1 raffle will also be offered. First prize is $750 cash, second is a two-night stay in Egg Harbor, third is a pig from Wilson Farm Meats with processing; fourth is a wine tasting for 10 at Studio Winery and fifth is a $150 Kwik Trip gas card. Tickets may be purchased in advance or on the grounds for both raffles.

The festival will also feature games for all ages, a moon walk, craft raffle, bake sale and produce room, mum raffle, silent auction, inside concession stand, TV and liquor basket raffles and televisions under the beer tent.

For additional information, contact Mary at (262) 206-5569.