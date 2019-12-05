Annual event raises funds for local social service agency

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Regardless of whether people came to win or carry on a family tradition, the ninth annual Burlington Turkey Trot 5-kilometer run/walk Thursday highlighted the area’s generosity.

Proceeds from this year’s event, which saw a record turnout and repeat winners, presented by Thrivent Financial went to nonprofit social service organization Love Inc.

Ben Mitchell, Program Director of Love Inc., said the record turnout also brought in the most non-perishable food donations.

“This has been the best year we have ever had in all the time I have been doing this. This is the most people we have ever had and this is by far the most food we have ever taken in,” he said. “It is terrific to see the whole community out together and support a good thing, celebrate family, it is just absolutely wonderful.”

According to race results, which did not include all registered participants, 895 competitors finished the 5-K run/walk along the trails of Burlington High School – an increase from 789 runners who finished in 2018.

Mitchell, whose organization will receive monetary proceeds from registrations, credited Thrivent Financial’s promotional efforts as well as the southeast Wisconsin community for the record-setting Thanksgiving morning run.

“Thrivent has done a lot really great work to promote the event and they have really pushed a lot of social media sharing and getting the story out. We got a lot of folks from outside Burlington that came out to join us because they had friends and family here,” he said. “It was great to see the generosity of our neighbors and that there are people who care about the folks in our community that need a hand once in awhile.”

Love Inc. typically uses the financial proceeds, which were not available as of this week, for the Funds for Families account and General Operating Expenses.

See the Dec. 5 edition of the Burlington Standard Press for the complete story as well as a list of the top finishers in each race category.