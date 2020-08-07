Roadside sunflower attraction retains popularity amid COVID-19

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Oak Rest Farms Sunflowers returned for another year last week and continued to spread joy among visitors who flocked the field along Pine Street in the Town of Burlington.

The vibrant field, which has been an attraction for families and amateur photographers, also benefits community organizations.

Jennifer Greeter, co-owner of Oak Rest Farms Sunflowers, said proceeds from sales of sunflowers and admission to field will benefit Love, Inc. in 2020.

Proceeds previously benefited the Burlington Senior Activity Center, therapeutic riding programs, Make-a-Wish Foundation and other groups.

“We know there are a lot of families that are probably in need because of COVID-19 and potentially people out of work,” said Greeter, who co-owns the field at 6138 S. Pine Street with her husband, Joe.

“We thought that Love Inc. would probably be the closest and most beneficial place for us to bring our donations to.”

Cost of admission to the field is $5 per person (free for children under 10) while customers pay $1 for a sunflower.

Additionally, unlike the first two years, couples were able to renew their wedding vows on the property contingent upon donating at least $50 directly to Love Inc.

Last Saturday, according to Greeter, Oak Rest Farms Sunflowers hosted a bouquet contest with $50 awarded to the top two finishers.

“All of the proceeds from the flowers that were purchased for the contest were donated to Love, Inc.,” Greeter said.

The Greeters decided to keep the field in its natural state because it shows an honest representation and offers a better habitat for wildlife.

Spreading joy

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, there were several first-time visitors to Oak Rest Farms, including Lyssa Peterson from Elkhorn.

Peterson, who brought her daughter and niece, found the field filled with vibrant colors and textures.

“I think it is beautiful. I like how natural it is and that there are other textures of sunflowers and wildflowers out there,” she said.

Emma Van Frachen, of Muskego visited the field for the second straight year to celebrate her birthday.

Van Frachen, who turned 15 on Monday, brought her friends along for a photo shoot in 2019.

But she only went with her mother, Jenny, this year because of social distancing recommendations due to COVID-19.

The Greeters strongly recommended visitors wear masks when around others outside their household and have created several new paths in the field to accommodate social distancing.

Oak Rest Farms Sunflowers is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon until sunset and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For the full version of this story and additional photos from the sunflower field see the Aug. 6 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.