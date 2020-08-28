A Burlington man is charged with his third drunken driving offense after allegedly careening through a residential yard and later crashing through a gate and into the woods at a clothing-optional campground in the Town of Burlington on Monday.

Bryant Doll, 33, is charged in Racine County Circuit Court with operating under the influence of intoxicants–third offense, and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday where a court commissioner set cash bond at $2,500 and ruled there was probable cause to send the case to trial. He was also ordered to undergo random alcohol screening and wear an alcohol-monitoring device upon release from jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person at the Hunny Tree Mini Mart, 7850 McHenry Street, just after 6 p.m. Monday. The person had left before deputies arrived but the clerk was able to provide a description of the vehicle and license plate number, which was registered to Doll.

Minutes later, deputies responded to a complaint from a homeowner who witnessed a silver truck that “ripped through their yard and damaged their fence,” the complaint alleges

Deputies went to Doll’s residence, but did not locate his vehicle there. In the meantime they received a report of a vehicle crashing through the gate of the Sun Ray Hills campground, 7148 McHenry Street, and then crashing into the woods and coming to a stop. The caller said the driver appeared to be “out of it,” according to the complaint.

A deputy encountered Doll, still in the driver’s seat of the truck, and asked him whether he had been drinking. He allegedly responded that he drank two Four Lokos, which are 24-ounce malt liquor beverages. The deputy noted a strong odor of intoxicants on Doll’s breath as well as glossy, bloodshot eyes and slow, slurred speech, according to the complaint.

Doll was taken to the nearby Town of Burlington fire station to perform field sobriety tests, which were halted for safety reasons after Doll had difficulty following instructions, according to the complaint. Doll allegedly registered .218 on a preliminary breath test, which is nearly three times the legal limit. Results of an evidentiary blood draw were pending, according to the complaint.

The bail jumping counts, according to court records, are related to three separate charges pending against Doll: battery/domestic abuse from September 2019; disorderly conduct from February 2020; and possession of amphetamines/LSD/psilocin from February 2020.

A status conference on the cases pending against Doll has been scheduled for Aug. 31 in Racine County Circuit Court.

For additional court news see the Aug. 27 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.