Decision is in response to reduced capacity amid COVID-19

The board that oversees the operation of the Burlington Community Aquatic Center has decided to restrict use of the facility to Burlington residents and season pass holders for the 2020 season.

The Burlington Community Pool Board, which announced its decision on the facility’s website Friday afternoon, said the decision was made in order to preserve access to local residents who are paying for the facility amid a season in which capacity will be reduced to accommodate social distancing.

The post said the decision was made in response to feedback from local residents and Aquatic Center members.

The move effectively prevents non-residents from purchasing daily passes and potentially crowding out local residents and members on busy days. Non-residents still have the option of purchasing a season membership, the Pool Board said.

Board members were concerned that the closing of some other area pools for the season would create a migration to the Burlington facility already facing reduced capacity.

Under the new policy daily passes will be restricted to people who have Burlington addresses. Pool Board members said the policy will be reviewed regularly during the season and altered if needed depending on the use of the pool and societal conditions related to COVID-19.

The policy takes effect on Monday, June 15.

The Aquatic Center, 394 Amanda Street, is scheduled to open Saturday at 11 a.m. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.

