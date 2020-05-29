Facility will attempt to provide safe recreation beginning June 13

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

The Burlington Community Aquatic Center will open June 13 with a goal of striking a balance between the community’s pent up desire for recreation and an overarching need to make it a safe activity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The planned opening, which comes two weeks later than originally scheduled, will bring a number of changes, including reduced capacity and new rules to encourage social distancing and sanitization, said facility Director Jeanne Otter.

“We are doing all we can to provide a safe and fun environment for the community,” Otter said. “The question the Pool Board had to answer is: Is it safe and reasonable out here? It’s a really hard call.”

The Burlington Community Aquatic Center, 394 Amanda Street, is owned by the City of Burlington, but is operated at no cost to taxpayers by a non-profit volunteer board consisting mainly of representatives of the area’s community service organizations. Otter said the board met earlier this month and decided to open the facility after implementing guidelines and best practices provided by public health agencies at the federal, state and county level.

“This is a safe place to be – you have sun, heat and chlorinated water,” she said. “The CDC has tested and proven the virus cannot live or be transmitted in chlorinated water.”

Otter said the facility also provides lifeguards and other safety measures that are missing from most ponds and lakes where people may seek relief from the heat this summer.

However, she acknowledged, the biggest challenge remains creating a safe environment for patrons when they are on the decks of the pool and other common areas of the facility.

Limiting entry

The first initiative to answer that challenge will be to limit the number of people allowed into the Aquatic Center. Otter said staff will start out by following a recommendation from the Central Racine County Health Department and limit entrance to 25% of capacity. The regular capacity for the facility’s two water tanks combined is 746, meaning 186 people would be allowed to enter, at least initially.

That applies to the number of people allowed in the water at any given time and will likely be adjusted based on spacing and the behavior of people who are not in the water, Otter said.

“We will be looking at the numbers every hour of every day,” she said. “We’ll keep a count of how many come in and go out.”

If capacity does become a regular issue, Otter said, the staff is developing contingency plans that will give Aquatic Center members and City of Burlington residents priority over non-residents and the general public.

“The first two weeks are going to be our guide,” she said. “We’ll adjust as needed.”

Membership rates have been reduced to reflect the two-week shorter season.

Social distancing

In addition to putting a limit on the number of people allowed in the facility, the Aquatic Center will encourage social distancing. Otter said markings will be placed on decks, stairs and other areas to indicate safe distances for patrons waiting in line for slides, diving boards and concessions. An additional staff member will be added to monitor the situation.

In addition, the number of deck chairs will be reduced and tables have been spaced farther apart. Otter said patrons may congregate in family or household groups, but social distancing between separate groups should be maintained.

Cleaning and sanitizing by staff will be ongoing throughout the day and extra cleaning measures will be taken after the pool closes in the evening, Otter said.

Stations with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available for patrons at multiple locations. “We will also have frequent announcements about spacing and social distancing,” Otter said.

She also asked people to come to the Aquatic Center “swim-ready” to avoid unnecessary use of the locker rooms. The locker room showers will be closed, but people may rinse off using the outdoor showers on the pool deck.

Otter said she believes people will respect the rules and make the best of the situation.

“It’s a privilege and we’re doing these things for everyone’s safety.”

