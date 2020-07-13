It would be offered in conjunction with Aquatic Center, but in separate area

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

A beer garden could come to Burlington’s Devor Park under a partnership with the Burlington Community Aquatic Center.

The proposed beer garden, which won site plan approval from the Park Board June 18, would offer a feature for adults and would only be accessible outside the deck of the pool.

Officials initially planned to discuss the item at the July 7 Common Council meeting but later removed it from the agenda, after concerns were expressed by some neighbors of Devor Park. The removal gives city and Aquatic Center officials additional time to address any concerns.

According to city officials, the plan began as the result of a survey last fall.

“The Park Board discussed feedback from adult patrons of the pool regarding the idea of adding a beer garden,” a memo from city staff states. “The goal of the beer garden would be to provide a small gathering area only accessible outside the pool that would serve beer and some minor food items.”

Since the meeting last October, the Park Board has had discussions with representatives of the non-profit Burlington Community Pool Board, which recommended approval to the Common Council.

According to city officials, the Pool Board advanced the beer garden as another option for adult users of both the pool and Devor Park.

City officials further indicated the Pool Board believes Devor Park would offer a relaxing environment for those not participating in pool activities.

The estimated costs of installation, landscaping and other improvements will cost about $26,600, according to city officials, who said the Pool Board would pay for the expenses.

No taxpayer funds would be used to build or operate the beer garden under the proposal.

A separate service window on the outside of the Aquatic Center building and not accessible from the pool would serve the beer garden. While not finalized, hours would initially be limited to Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. and weekends, according to the city’s memo.

The site plan document provided to the Common Council includes traditional features such as German style tables, rustic garden tables, oak barrel planters, centenary lighting, among other items.

City officials said the Pool Board in conjunction with the Park Board initially planned to start on the project this year.

Beer gardens in public parks have been well received in Milwaukee County. Hoyt Park Pool in Wauwatosa – which is run by a non-profit corporation similar to the Burlington Aquatic Center – operates a large beer garden named The Landing that is adjacent to the pool in that community.

