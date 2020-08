A fire ripped through this home at 625 W. State St., Burlington, early Wednesday morning. A neighbor told a correspondent for Southern Lakes Newspapers she awoke about 1 a.m. to see large flames coming from the home. Fire investigators and police were on the scene about 9 a.m. Wednesday searching for clues. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. (Photo by Mike Ramczyk)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn