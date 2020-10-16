The Three Harbors Council of the Boy Scouts of America will host a Haunted Woods Walk the next two weekends at Camp OH-DA-KO-TA in Burlington.

The Haunted Woods Walk is a mile-long guided tour that will take approximately 40 minutes to complete. There are stairs, hills and some uneven terrain on the path. The difficulty rating is moderate.

The Halloween-themed event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16 and 17, and Oct. 23 and 24, at the camp, 3363 Dyer Lake Road.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 9:20 p.m.

Guests must pre-register for everyone arriving at camp in their vehicles. Registration may be completed online at ThreeHarborsScouting.org/HauntedWoods.

The cost is $6 per person in advance and $9 per person at the camp. Children younger than 3 are admitted free, but the walk may be too scary for young children, according to organizers.

Upon arrival, temperatures will be checked and guests will be asked to complete a brief pre-screening survey. Everyone is required to wear face coverings. Guests will stay in their vehicles until the time of their tour.

All guests will be assigned to a tour group of 20-25 people.