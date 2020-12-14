Local business owner seeks first district seat

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Shad Branen, owner of Plaza Theater in Burlington, on Monday announced plans to run for a seat on the Burlington Common Council.

Branen, who seeks the first district seat, could face incumbent Susan Kott.

Branen said he decided to enter the race for the future of Burlington and he looks to help the Common Council with several challenges.

“Our foundations are solid, but our future is what I’m looking to help navigate,” said Branen, noting several key issues in the city such as budget management and funding sources.

Additionally, he outlined the need to create a business-friendly climate, capitalizing on downtown Burlington development while attracting adequate and affordable housing as well as decisions related to the Echo Lake dam and park.

Branen, who also owns the Geneva Theater in Lake Geneva and video production service WIN Media, touted several downtown developments he has participated in, like Mercantile Hall.

Mercantile Hall, the former Schuette-Daniels Furniture Store, has undergone a series of improvements since a fire damaged the building several years ago.

Branen, former president of Southern Lakes Media, which is now Southern Lakes Newspapers, has been a longtime member of and former president of the Burlington Rotary Club.

He and his wife, Kristine, have organized the annual Spooky City downtown trick-or-treating events for 30 years. Branen has also handled entertainment and marketing during the early years of ChocolateFest and served on the Citizen Budget Partners committee to review the city’s annual budget.

Branen became the second resident to declare candidacy for Common Council after Bill Smitz announced a run for a Fourth District seat in a Nov. 30 press release.

Smitz, a longtime resident, touted his service to the community as a reason for why people should consider him for the seat.

“I’ve enjoyed serving our community over the past decade in various roles in Burlington and when friends encouraged me to consider running for City Council, I seriously considered it and believe I can be a good representative of our community,” Smitz said.

“Burlington has so many fantastic assets to offer our residents” Smitz said. “We have safe neighborhoods, involved residents and a strong, generous business community. Burlington needs to keep our focus on balancing the need for growing our local economy with maintaining our small-town charm.”

Incumbent Todd Bauman currently holds the fourth district seat on the Common Council.

Other Common Council members up for re-election are Bob Grandi, of District 2, and Jon E. Schultz II from District 3.

Candidates could start circulating nominating papers on Dec. 1 in the city with a 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, deadline to submit final paperwork.

City Clerk Diahnn Halbach told the Standard Press last week candidates must collect 20 to 40 signatures from people within their district in order to qualify for the ballot.