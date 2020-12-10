West end’s case count percentage is on par with rest of county

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The city and town of Burlington as of Tuesday had a combined 926 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths due to the disease since March 15, according to state officials.

The information, including data for all area communities is now available as part of an enhanced online dashboard provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The updated COVID-19 dashboard shows a breakdown of cases and deaths in communities statewide.

The DHS, which released the new data tables last week, said the goal is to improve transparency.

“We work hard to provide local and tribal health officials and the public with timely COVID-19 information,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Breaking down existing case data by these additional geographies offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities.”

A look at the numbers

The Town of Norway, as of Tuesday, has seen the most residents test positive for COVID-19 since March 15 at 588 while the City of Burlington comes in second with 586.

State health officials, meanwhile, have recorded 10 total deaths from COVID-19 in the City of Burlington, tying for second in total fatalities with the Village of Union Grove.

The Town of Dover, ranked third in total cases at 509, accounts for the highest amount of fatalities with 12 since the pandemic began.

The Town of Waterford comes in fourth with 447 total cases and five total deaths within the community.

The Village of Waterford, which has one death, is fifth with 383.

The bottom five municipalities are as follows: Union Grove, 344 cases, 10 deaths; Town of Burlington, 340, 8; Village of Raymond, 267; Village of Yorkville, 197; and Village of Rochester, 195.

Western Racine County communities accounted for 25.7% of the Racine County’s total caseload of 15,029 on Tuesday.

Using 2010 census figures, municipalities west of Interstate 94 are nearly on par with their eastern counterparts, with 28.77% of county residents living in any of the 10 communities.

In addition to municipal data, the updated information allows Wisconsinites to review information by zip code tabulation areas and school district boundaries.

School district information, however, does not specifically show age ranges and isn’t limited to children enrolled within these jurisdictions.

