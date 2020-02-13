Local thank you event is slated for Sunday

The State Assembly honored the Burlington Rescue Squad for its 73 years of volunteer service through a resolution passed Tuesday.

The Rescue Squad, which concluded service at the end of 2019, was honored in a resolution by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine.

The two legislators, according to Vos, authored Assembly Joint Resolution 128 to recognize the outstanding service of the all-volunteer squad.

“It’s a bittersweet moment to see this model of selflessness come to an end,” Vos wrote in a news release. “I am glad the legislature will celebrate this special group of amazing volunteers.”

The joint resolution recounts the history of the squad that dates back to 1945. It honors the squad’s many volunteers for providing “unwavering and courageous service to the people of Burlington in distress no matter the time of day or weather conditions and always operated under the motto “Service above Self.” The resolution also thanks the members for their sacrifices and generosity.

“The members of the Burlington Rescue Squad deserve this state recognition,” Vos said. “I know we are all proud and thankful for their selfless service to the community. The squad truly represents the best of Wisconsin.”

A chance for community to say thank you

On the local level, a community event honoring the volunteers of the Rescue Squad is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Avenue.

The public is invited to attend and doors open at 2 p.m. with a formal program slated for 2:30 p.m.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty said the event allows the community to extend heartfelt thanks to Burlington Rescue Squad for its service.

“This is a chance for the community to come and thank Burlington Rescue for their years of service,” she said. “They have served the community for 73 years.”

Light refreshments will be served courtesy of the area’s community service clubs.

People who have stories of how the Rescue Squad impacted their lives are asked to call City Hall at 262-342-1161 to share their stories.

“If they have a memory of a member from the Burlington Rescue Squad going over and above that touched them and would like to mention that, they can call City Hall, and give their name and telephone number and I will get back to them on it,” Hefty said.

The volunteer service, which operated in conjunction with the Burlington Rotary Club until it dissolved Jan. 1 in the face of mounting call volume and a lack of additional volunteers.

Hefty said Sunday’s event will include some special guests and photo galleries showcasing Burlington Rescue Squad’s history.

The City of Burlington Fire Department has since taken over rescue service for the city and town of Burlington.