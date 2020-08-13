Safety measures are in place, but virus will have final say, Plank says

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

Administrators and teachers in the Burlington Area School District are gearing up for Monday’s start of a school year that promises to be like no other before it.

On Monday, students in grades K4-12 return to school, in-person, for the first time since March. Students in kindergarten through sixth grades will attend class five days per week, and students in grades seven through 12 will attend two days per week with virtual learning on two other days.

In the case of a teacher contracting coronavirus, he or she will have to quarantine, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they will have to use their sick days, according to District Superintendent Stephen Plank. Exemptions could be in place to save benefits, and compensation may not be affected.

Masks are still going to be required indoors, and pick-up and drop-off procedures will focus more on staying outdoors.

Specialty classes, like art, music and physical education, may have to last for shorter time periods, involve 6-feet of social distancing or simply have fewer students.

But overall, after Monday’s School Board meeting at the Burlington High School library, it’s clear Plank and BASD feel confident in their hybrid model – some in-person and some virtual learning.

Shutdown possible at any time

These goals, or plans, are contingent upon the possibility that positive coronavirus cases could lead to a shutdown and shift to all virtual instruction.

“Staff have reached out with emails and phone calls, and we want to be an employer of choice,” Plank said. “We believe the hybrid model does just that. We want to do the very best we can. Does that mean we can make guarantees? No.”

“But we are doing our very best to move people around, to social distance, to require masks, to have disinfecting and sanitization procedures, but also to develop a high-quality learning experience for students.”

Plank said he won’t speculate on a teacher’s personal choice to leave or stay based on safety, but he assures the district the BASD is going to do everything it can to make sure people meet the requirements of the state.

But what if someone gets coronavirus?

“It depends,” Plank said. “We’re going to work with the Racine County Central Health Department. I talked with them three times on the phone last week, and those are short conversations.”

“They’re distinguishing between people who might think they have exposure, someone who is potentially symptomatic and someone who tested positive.”

“There’s also potentially a student versus an adult. A student will stay home, and we have to determine whether or not other people have been exposed, and try to contact trace that.”

Health department has authority

Plank said the district will continue to work with CRCHD, which is also in uncharted territory.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Plank said. “Right now, it seems the individual only would quarantine. Everything is so fluid. We’re utilizing every risk mitigation idea that’s out there.”

“We’re hopeful that will get us through here for a little while. We’re definitely adhering to other authorities. We’ll be ready to close and go to a virtual environment, if we need to or we’re told to.”

