Move is in response to surge in coronavirus cases

Reacting to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, the City of Burlington will close its buildings to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 23.

The order includes City Hall, the public works facility, wastewater treatment plant and the fire station, according to a news release issued by the city Thursday afternoon.

“As we reflect daily on our mission, ‘safely’ is our top priority during these unprecedented times,” the news release said. “This includes being responsible to the public and employees of our lean organization.”

The release notes that during recent weeks the city has “…had COVID-19 (knowingly and unknowingly) positive customers traversing our city buildings.”

Although the buildings will be closed to the public, city employees will continue to work in their offices and provide resident services via telephone and other electronic means of communication.

Officials did not put an end date on the closure, instead indicating that current conditions will guide that decision.

“We will continue to assess this decision on a monthly basis in consultation with the health department and health experts,” the release states.

The city offered the following directory for accessing services online or by phone, email and traditional mail:

Police and fire services

Essential functions of Police and Fire Services will continue full operations with additional measures implemented to protect the safety of you and our first responders.

Online payments

Water bills: www.paymentservicenetwork.com/Login.aspx?acc=RT18996

Municipal Court citations: www.paymentservicenetwork.com/Login.aspx?acc=RT24926

Parking tickets: https://www.paymentservicenetwork.com/Login.aspx

Real Estate Taxes (December – January): http://www.burlington-wi.gov/107/Taxes

Water bills

Water bills can be mailed to the Water Department, P.O. Box 477, Burlington, WI 53105, placed in the payment drop box at City Hall, 300 N. Pine Street (once installed) or paid online at https://www.paymentservicenetwork.com/Login.aspx?acc=RT18996.

For questions call 262-342- 1173.

Real estate taxes

Make Property Tax Payments One of These Ways (December – January): The check should be made payable to “City of Burlington Treasurer”

MAIL CHECK TO: City Hall – 300 N. Pine Street, Burlington, WI 53105. Please supply a self-addressed stamped envelope or your email address if you would like a receipt mailed/emailed to you.

DROP BOX: As City Hall is closed to the public, a payment drop box will be installed on the Jefferson Street side of City Hall for payments. For questions call (262) 342-1161.

GREENWOODS STATE BANK: 241 E. Jefferson Street, Burlington, (262) 763-8600. Credit cards not accepted.

BMO HARRIS BANK: 1000 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, (262) 763-9141. Credit cards not accepted.

ONLINE… Payment Service Network Site: www.burlington-wi.gov/107/Taxes Click the PSN Link on the page. A fee of 2.75% is charged.

Library Services

Visit the Burlington Public Library website to learn about current library operations at www.burlingtonlibrary.org.

Operator license (bartending license)

Operator license applications can be downloaded at: www.burlington-wi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/930. Return the completed application, a copy of your photo ID and payment either via mail at 300 N. Pine Street, Burlington, WI 53105 or by email to dhalbach@burlington-wi.gov. Payment arrangements must be made with the City Clerk before the license can be issued.

Building permits

Building permit applications can be downloaded at: wi-burlington2.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/1759. Return the completed application and all corresponding documentation either via mail at 300 N. Pine Street, Burlington, WI 53105, or by email to gguidry@burlington-wi.gov. Payment arrangements must be made with the Building Inspection Department before the permit can be issued.

Contact information

For questions relating to city services call the following numbers or email cityhall@burlington-wi.gov. Please note, staff will respond as soon as they are able.

City Hall: (262) 342-1161

Water Dept and Public Works: (262) 342-1181

Library: (262) 342-1130

Municipal Court: (262) 342-1129

Police (non-emergency): (262 342-1100

Fire (non-emergency): (262) 763-7842

Building Inspection: (262) 342-1164

Register of Deeds: (262) 636-3208

Racine County Clerk: (262) 636-3121

Racine County Treasurer: (262) 636-3239