City Council denies permit for event based on COVID-19 concerns

The Burlington Common Council remained consistent with an earlier decision Monday when it voted not to allow the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce.

On a 5-3 vote, the council denied a special event permit for the parade, which was slated for Dec. 4.

The council also recently denied a permit for the annual Spooky City event in the city’s downtown, citing the same concerns for the public and emergency response workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce would like to extend our apologies for the disappointment to our community,” the chamber stated in a news release Tuesday morning. “The BACC would also like to apologize for any inconvenience caused to those anticipating their participation in the event or planning to enjoy our ‘Frozen Fantasy Christmas’ parade.

“We, at the chamber, are disappointed as well but our hearts go out to all of those who are directly or indirectly impacted by the virus.”

For complete coverage of Monday’s decision, see the Nov. 12 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.