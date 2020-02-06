Donations spur upgrades to science labs as school prepares for 100th anniversary

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Catholic Central High School is moving forward with plans to remodel facilities, upgrade classrooms and enhance technology, all of which will be in place for the 2020-21 school year.

The upgrades, according to Principal Bonnie Scholz, comes as the school celebrates a century in the fall and has experienced steady growth within the last two years.

“In the fall of 2020, we will be welcoming our 100th class and we are celebrating our 100th anniversary,” she said. “We have had a lot of people step forward to say that they would like to – in appreciation for the 100 years – make sure our school is modern and relevant for the future.”

Scholz acknowledged the Lynch family for its $100,000 matching gift, the Erica P. John Fund, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Music Matters of Burlington and multiple anonymous donors in a news release.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive these funds that will help maintain Catholic Central’s position as the premiere high school in Southeastern Wisconsin,” she states.

Music Matters contributed $3,000 for theater lighting upgrades at Topper Hall.

Abby Galstad, of Catholic Central’s Music and Theater Department, said in a recent interview the school plans to install the lighting upgrades before the Catholic Central Theater Association presents “The Sound of Music” from April 2 through 5.

The school plans to start renovating two science labs and two other classrooms during the summer with targeted completion by the fall.

Renovations include new desks, lab stations, surface areas, better storage space for easier access, electrical upgrades, and other projects.

Catholic Central, according to Scholz, already has items such as 3-D printers and state-of-art microscopes, but doesn’t have modern space for each tool.

Planning for the project includes participation from New Berlin-based Anderson Ashton Design/Build as well as insight from Catholic Central teachers.

Catholic Central’s Marketing and Communications Director James Anest said the planned upgrades have thrilled the teachers.

The renovations are part of a three-year strategic plan, said Scholz, indicating the school has either implemented or looks to implement several other initiatives.

Catholic Central, which offers college-preparatory courses, plans to expand programming to include more transcripted courses through Gateway Technical College or also with Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.

To read the entire story, including projects for future enrollment at CCHS, see the Feb. 6 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.