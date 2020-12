While 2020 was a dismal year by most accounts, Burlington residents did their best to dispel the darkness with brightly decorated homes for the holiday season. The true meaning of Christmas is reflected in the Nativity scene on the historic truss bridge at the Roger Bieneman residence along the White River. For more photos of holiday lights see the Dec. 24 edition of the Burlington Standard Press. (Photo by Karen Johnson)

