Current effort focuses on ‘City of Trails’

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The City of Burlington has been known as Chocolate City since ChocolateFest started more than three decades ago.

While many questions remain, the city could transform itself as a “City of Trails” under a rebranding effort that is in the works. But the potential rebranding won’t be implemented for at least three years under a Joint Effort Marketing Grant for Destination Marketing application approved at an April 8 Common Council meeting.

The JEM grant allows the city to hire a third-party consultant to refine the concept, create various logos and identify needed wayfinding tools for possible future implementation.

The consultant, according to city officials, will be tasked with refining the City of Trails concept and take several of the city’s strategic plans and other studies under consideration before moving forward with a clear and concise message.

The three-year grant includes reimbursement up to $39,550 for the first year with the city responsible for about $40,000 of the total. The city’s portion will come from the Economic Development Fund. There is also potential for additional grants the next two years.

The rebranding effort, according to a letter from the city addressed to the state Department of Tourism, aims to expand the city’s marketing beyond a once-a-year event.

“Although Nestle is still committed to the city and its businesses, Nestle has continuously re-branded its line to articulate they are more than chocolate and as business evolution occurs, they too have expanded their food production lines,” the letter states.

“Nestle is also in support of the city’s branding effort. Branding must be infused with the local government, businesses and residents with a constant delivery throughout the year. The community recognizes Chocolate City, will forever be interwoven with the community.”

The letter contends the City of Trails brand could drive further tourism/economic development as well as attract young families to visit and live in Burlington.

The project requirements must include a partnership, or support, from at least three municipalities who could benefit from the city’s re-branding efforts.

According to City Administrator Carina Walters, the city has received letters of support from the villages of Rochester and Waterford as well as the towns of Lyons and Burlington.

“Each of these communities have a connection to Burlington either by the Seven Waters Bike Trail, Fox River Waterway Trail, White River State Trail, touch and/or are in close proximity to the trail(s) for pedestrian/ bicycle access; whereas, regionally economic development may organically occur,” the letter addressed to the tourism department states.

Additionally, the joint effort includes participation from the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, Real Racine and local business leaders committed to the potential rebranding.

