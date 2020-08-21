Love Inc., Red Cross rally to support dozens of residents

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Community groups have stepped up to help 32 families affected by an Aug. 13 fire at the Fox Crossing apartment complex in downtown Burlington.

The fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m., according to fire officials, who said one person suffered burns and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Fire Chief Alan Babe, on Tuesday, said a preliminary report shows 57 total residents may have been displaced from the afternoon blaze.

The injured resident’s condition was unknown as of Tuesday while all other residents safely evacuated the building.

Love Inc., a nonprofit social service agency, community members as well as the American Red Cross quickly responded to the needs of residents.

“Many will not be able to return home until the water and fire damages are repaired,” Love, Inc. wrote on its Facebook page. “Some have places to stay, and others do not. But they all have one thing in common. They need our help.”

Love, Inc., which launched a donation drive, started working with property managers at Fox Crossing Apartments and the Red Cross to determine if affected residents need food, clothes, lodging and ongoing emotional support.

Spokesman Justin Kern, of the American Red Cross, said his organization has helped 35 residents with emergency assistance ranging from temporary placement to health resources such as replacing prescriptions and finding resources related to mental health counseling.

Kern reported 24 people from the building have received sheltering supported by Red Cross disaster volunteers at a local hotel.

“We are working with all of these residents on figuring out their next steps toward recovery, including trying to make connections for longer-term housing,” said Kern.

Red Cross volunteers have been delivering meals to families daily, including a donated dinner from Napoli’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, Kern said.

As of Tuesday, according to Love Inc., 18 total contributors have donated $635 to help families displaced by the fire.

“We can not thank you enough for the shares, monetary ￼donations, and offerings of donations,” a follow-up Facebook post said. “When people use the expression community strong, it defines unity and togetherness. We think Burlington has captured that expression time and time again.”

To read the entire story see the Aug. 20 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.