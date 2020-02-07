Event scheduled for Feb. 16 at Veterans Terrace

A community event honoring the volunteers of the former Burlington Rescue Squad is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Avenue.

The public is invited to attend. Doors open at 2 p.m. and a formal program is slated for 2:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served courtesy of the area’s community service clubs.

People who have stories of how the Rescue Squad impacted their lives are asked to call City Hall at 262-342-1161 to share their stories.

The volunteer rescue squad, which operated in conjunction with the Burlington Rotary Club, dissolved Jan. 1 after more than 70 years of service. The City of Burlington Fire Department has since taken over rescue duties.