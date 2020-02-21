By Jason Arndt

A resolution passed by the Spring Prairie Town Board opposing a proposed gravel pit left the Walworth County Zoning Agency with limited options at a Feb. 20 meeting.

The options, according to Director Michael P. Cotter, of the Land Use and Resource Management Department, were either to recommend disapproval or recommend approval with some changes to the plan to the Walworth County Board.

The Walworth County Zoning Agency, however, decided to recommend against approval after hearing nearly three hours worth of testimony from applicant Asphalt Contractors, Inc., residents in favor of the plan as well as those who oppose the plan.

Walworth County Supervisor Jerry Grant, a member of the Zoning Agency, acknowledged the decision was difficult because the plan submitted by Asphalt Contractors, Inc. was both thorough and concise.

The difficulty was with the limited options, because there wasn’t anything Asphalt Contractors could change, therefore, the County Zoning Agency decided unanimously on a 5-0 vote to recommend disapproval.

The decision comes after the Spring Prairie Town Board voted unanimously to deny the proposal at a Feb. 10 meeting. In addition, the Town Board approved a formal resolution in opposition to the plan a day before the County Zoning Agency discussed the matter.

Asphalt Contractors President Robert Kordus, who had a lease agreement with property owner Don Fredrich, sought to rezone three parcels from A-1 Prime Agricultural Zone District to M-3 Mineral Extraction District.

Kordus also looked to obtain a conditional use permit for sand and gravel extraction for an aggregate mining operation with a wash plant.

No guarantee

Walworth County officials indicate there were no guarantees for the rezone request exemption. The town and county must make decisions balancing between the needs for sand and gravel and the goals and objectives of protecting prime farmland, they said.

Voting for disapproval were Chairman Tim Brellenthin, Vice Chairman Dave Weber, Walworth County Supervisor Susan Pruessing, Grant and citizen member Jim Van Dreser.

Citizen member Richard Kuhnke, Sr. was absent from Thursday’s meeting.

The Walworth County Board will consider the agency’s recommendation against the proposal at a March 10 meeting.

