Free drive-thru tests will be offered next week at Burlington High School

People with COVID-19 symptoms will have the opportunity to be tested for the disease at a temporary drive-thru testing site at Burlington High School next week.

The Central Racine County Health Department and the Racine County Emergency Operations Center are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to open the free COVID-19 testing site from Monday, May, 11, through Friday, May 15, according to county officials.

The site is intended to meet testing demand in Racine County as well as in surrounding counties and health department jurisdictions. Increased testing is a key priority for the reopening of Racine County and Wisconsin, officials said in a news release.

“Many people with COVID-19 symptoms have been unable to get tested for a variety of reasons,” said Central Racine County Health Officer, Margaret Gesner. “The goal of this clinic is to provide access to testing to anyone in the community with symptoms. It is important to provide symptomatic residents and workers as well as symptomatic contacts to cases with testing in order to help identify cases and mitigate the spread of disease.”

The drive-thru testing will be conducted at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy, Burlington. People are asked to enter the testing site from the driveway on the north side of the school from McCanna Parkway. Scheduled hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

No appointment is necessary for a test. The site will have the capacity to conduct 300 nasal swab tests each day, according to officials. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will conduct the testing and manage the specimen samples.

Testing is available for those ages 5 and older but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent to the test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; sore throat; headache; muscle aches; new abnormalities in taste or smell.

“This testing is important to provide insight into COVID-19 disease rates so we can inform best practices as we work to reopen Racine County,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “We encourage everyone who may have COVID-19 symptoms to utilize this surge clinic next week, and we are working to provide even more testing opportunities for Racine County residents in the near future.”

More information about the Central Racine County Health Department can be found HERE and information about Racine County’s response to COVID-19 is available HERE