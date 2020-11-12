Firm seeks permit to mine at former campground site

By Jason Arndt

The Racine County Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee will weigh in on two items related to a proposed gravel pit in the Town Burlington on Monday.

The committee, which meets at Ives Grove, plans to review an amendment of the land use plan and conditional use application from Asphalt Contractors, LLC.

Asphalt Contractors, of Union Grove, previously won approval from the Town of Burlington on Sept. 10 allowing a rezone to convert the Sun Ray Hills property along Highway P from Recreational Park District to Quarrying District.

The company looks to mine 85 of the total 163 acres on the property at 7148 McHenry Street.

Additionally, according to the proposal presented by Asphalt Contractors, crews will conduct mineral extraction operations from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until noon on Saturdays, like other nearby gravel pits along Highway P.

“The purpose of this Land Use Plan amendment and rezone is to allow nonmetallic extraction,” the county committee agenda states.

As for the other item, which is a conditional use application, it will allow Asphalt Contractors to establish and operate a mineral extraction operation including earth moving, crushing, washing, stockpiling, transportation and reclamation of the parcel, according to the agenda.

The proposal

If the committee, followed by the Racine County Board of Supervisors approves the items, Asphalt Contractors plans to include an access road off of Highway P (also known as McHenry Street) along with acceleration and deceleration lanes.

The company will not extract minerals on all 85 acres at one time, according to the summary, which indicates plans to conduct the process in increments through a proposed mining and reclamation plan under consideration by the committee on Nov. 17.

The process includes 10 total areas, and once each area is complete, Asphalt Contractors will return the plot back to agricultural use.

Other plans consist of widening an existing asphalt driveway to 24-feet from Highway P.

“The entire site will have inward drainage and no water will be allowed to exit the mineral extraction area and enter streams, rivers or lakes,” the Asphalt Contractors summary states. “The extraction process does not require blasting, therefore, none will be done.”

Asphalt Contractors officials will not transport concrete or asphalt for crushing because of the company’s Asphalt Plant conducts the same operations.

As for truck traffic, Asphalt Contractors contends it will have minimal impact on Highway P, where other gravel pits are located.

Asphalt Contractors representatives typically see an average of 50 truckloads per day hauling gravel from the pits to its asphalt plant.

The county, however, has budgeted for the reconstruction of Highway P with planning in 2021 and construction in 2022.

