City Council debates pitfalls of mass gathering, but OKs display

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Canceling or postponing large events, including those involving mass gatherings, has been a common trend among some area municipalities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

With the Fourth of July approaching, communities such as the City of Racine along with the villages of Sturtevant and Raymond have opted to cancel their fireworks show, based on recommendations from health officials.

But Burlington bucked the trend Tuesday, when the Common Council decided to move forward with its plans on a 6-2 vote, with Theresa Meyer and Ryan Heft as the opponents.

The Common Council made its decision after taking several items under consideration, including resources of city staff and recommendations from the Central Racine County Health Department.

City staff needed guidance from the Common Council, since this Thursday is the deadline for canceling its contract with Five Star Fireworks.

City Administrator Carina Walters said she and staff explored how a public event that draws city and surrounding residents to Burlington would be conducted in a socially responsible manner.

Walters indicated staff would order signs cautioning visitors to maintain social distancing, limiting members of their group, and indicating they are viewing fireworks at their own risk. The signs would then be installed at the Echo Park parking lot, the Chocolate Festival parking lot and a few other prominent areas in the city.

Walters said the city does not have adequate staff to create and enforce social distancing guidelines for each parking lot.

Health Officer Margaret Gesner offered guidance from the Central Racine County Health Department, which was to cancel, postpone or reschedule large events such as fairs and festivals.

“If we are not careful, our percentage of positive cases and case rate may increase,” Gesner wrote in a May 21 letter to officials. “If our COVID-19 cases surge, our hospitals may be overwhelmed, and we may experience an increase in preventable deaths.”

Gesner said if an outbreak occurs, it could create a strain on health officials responsible for contact tracing because people would be visiting from out of the area.

Meyer, the health department aldermanic representative, had concerns about mass gatherings as well as creating additional burden on overworked health officials responsible for carrying out tasks such as contact tracing.

“I understand people can decide for themselves, but as it is a mass gathering, I would be in favor of canceling it,” she said.

Heft concurred with Meyer and emphasized the challenges placed on city staff.

Alderman Thomas Preusker, of District 4, supported moving forward with the fireworks show because he believes visitors can show responsibility.

“I would support continuing the fireworks, I think that it could be done with responsible social distancing,” he said, adding visitors can view the show from their vehicles.

The Common Council approved an agreement with Five Star Fireworks on March 17. As part of the agreement, if the city decided to cancel the fireworks show, the $3,000 deposit would be rolled over to the 2021 event.

The total cost of the fireworks show is about $10,000.

For the complete version of this story please see the June 4 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.