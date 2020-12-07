Event pared down to limit spread of virus

The Wisconsin State Ice Carving Competition returns for another year Dec. 12 at Burlington’s Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine Street, with some safety modifications due to COVID-19.

The competition, which is part of the city’s annual Ice Festival held since 2016, brings in ice carvers from around Wisconsin.

“Over a dozen ice blocks will be placed throughout Wehmhoff Square Park. Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that has been frozen in a special process to ensure that the blocks are crystal clear,” the city states on its website.

The blocks are 10 inches thick, 20 inches wide and stand 40 inches tall on a wooden stand.

“The live sculpture carving, a favorite viewing attraction, showcases ice carvers using hand tools as they transform the massive blocks into an array of giant masterpieces,” the city states.

The event is free to the public, courtesy of several community sponsors, according to city officials.

Officials expect artists to finish carving by 4 p.m. Dec. 12.

Unlike previous years, however, the annual Ice Festival has been scaled back because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city previously brought in exhibits such as reindeer, sleigh rides through Burlington and other features.

“In an effort to keep our citizens and visitors safe with this event during the pandemic, the city will be implementing safety guidelines, including having the ice carving competition only, a one-way route around the park, sanitation stations and CDC guideline signage throughout the park,” the city states.

The scaled-down version, as well as additional safeguards, comes upon recommendations from the Central Racine County Health Department.

City officials decided to reduce the event after several discussions during Common Council meetings related to special event permits involving mass gatherings.

