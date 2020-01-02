2019 in the Burlington area was a year of great change featuring the end of the volunteer Burlington Rescue Squad and the start of construction for a new middle school. It was also a year of great scandal with two public officials embroiled in criminal proceedings regarding sex charges.

So just what were the top news stories for 2019? Pick up a copy of this week’s Burlington Standard Press and see if you agree with the newspaper’s staff on the biggest local news stories of the year.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

JEALOUS RAGE FUELS MURDER: Racine County prosecutors contend Troy Hoffmann shot and killed Chad Bickler, 42, in a violent rage sparked by jealousy over a woman Dec. 26 in Wind Lake. Hoffmann, 40, of New Berlin, was formally charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and felony mistreatment of an animal – all with the use of a dangerous weapon.

