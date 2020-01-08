The City of Burlington will have a primary election for the third consecutive year after three challengers along with an incumbent filed for candidacy in the 1st Aldermanic District.

However, Mayor Jeannie Hefty and three incumbent aldermen will run unopposed, according to City Clerk Diahnn Halbach.

The annual candidate filings for local office is the top story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

MAYOR TO HAVE SURGERY: Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty was scheduled to have orthopedic surgery Thursday to repair lingering issues from an ankle injury and to replace her knee.

PLANS APPROVED: The Burlington Common Council on Tuesday granted a certificate of appropriateness to a local man who has plans to open a microbrewery in the Chestnut Street Loop. The facility will have an outdoor seating area.

VENTING THE FUMES: The City of Burlington Fire Department will have a new capture exhaust system to protect firefighters and EMTs from harmful emissions at its station thanks to a nearly $90,000 Federal Emergency Management Grant.

COUPLE DUE IN COURT: A Burlington couple is due in court Jan. 22 on charges that they neglected their child and the boy risked falling from a fourth-story window. Taylor J. Holbek, 19, and Desmen H. Pete, 21, are charged with two counts of neglecting a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

STRESSED A WORK: Workplace stress is no laughing matter and area experts offer tips on deflecting and dealing with stress that can hinder your performance and harm your health.

Workplace stress is no laughing matter and area experts offer tips on deflecting and dealing with stress that can hinder your performance and harm your health. TOPPERS ON A ROLL: The Catholic Central boys basketball team is red hot, and Tuesday night was another example of their cohesive, stellar play. The Toppers’ quality defense and ball control on offense down the stretch helped knock off rival Racine Lutheran, 51-42.